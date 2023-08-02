scorecardresearch
SushiSwap to collaborate with blockchain protocol Core  

Currently, 40% of Bitcoin’s hash is delegated to Core

Written by FE Digital Currency
SushiSwap, a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform, is set to collaborate with Core, a blockchain protocol. It is expected that the protocol’s consensus mechanism will be used to provide a broad set of DeFi services to its cross-chain functionality, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that this collaboration can increase the possibilities for developers to build within the Core ecosystem. It is also believed that it will also include decentralised applications built on the protocol gaining access to SushiSwap’s liquidity pools, cross-chain swaps and its decentralised exchange (DEX) aggregator, Cointelegraph added.

The liquidity of SushiSwap’s automated market maker platform is expected to help the Core ecosystem. Supposedly, the additional liquidity from the integration might improve the functionality of other DeFi protocols operating on Core.

“This approach leverages the existing Bitcoin infrastructure for security and decentralisation through delegated hash power. Currently, 40% of Bitcoin’s hash is delegated to Core. Core is EVM-compatible, allowing use cases that otherwise would not be possible on Bitcoin,” a spokesperson from Core, told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 02-08-2023 at 12:00 IST

