Sui blockchain rewards CertiK with about $500 thousand 

Reportedly, the threat was named “HamsterWheel”

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, CertiK is a blockchain security firm
CertiK, a blockchain security firm, received a reward of about $500,000 from the Sui network, stated Cointelegraph. It is believed that CertiK received this bonus after it helped Sui to identify a threat that could have created an impact on Sui’s entire layer-1 blockchain.

CertiK mentioned that the threat named “HamsterWheel” was different from traditional attacks as it has the ability to close blockchains by crashing nodes, Cointelegraph added. 

The security firm discovered the vulnerability and reported it to Sui ahead of its mainnet launch. Responding to the security threat, the Sui network implemented fixes to prevent the potential damages that an attack could inflict on the blockchain. 

Experts believe that the threats to blockchain networks are continuously updating and developing. “The discovery of the HamsterWheel attack demonstrates the evolving sophistication of threats to blockchain networks,” Kang Li, chief security officer, CertiK, told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 20-06-2023 at 11:38 IST

