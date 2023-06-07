scorecardresearch
Stock market of Coinbase faces a downfall

Reportedly, the present stock market value of the company is about $13.7 billion

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange
As reported by Cointelegraph, on June 6, 2023,  the stock market value of Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange, was reduced to 20%. It is expected that at present they are trading at $50.14, which is quite less in comparison to the rate amounting to $46.43. It is estimated that the present market value of the company is about $13.7 billion.

“Coinbase’s alleged failures deprive investors of critical protections, including rulebooks that prevent fraud and manipulation, proper disclosure, safeguards against conflicts of interest, and routine inspection by the SEC,” Gary Gensler, SEC Chair, explained.

With insights from an announcement made by SEC, a task force including security regulators from Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin has filed a Show Cause Order against Coinbase. Furthermore, “Coinbase violates the securities law by offering its staking rewards program accounts to Alabama residents without a registration to offer or sell these securities,” Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 07-06-2023 at 13:04 IST

Stock Market