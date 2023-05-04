Sports Illustrated launched a polygon-based NFT ticketing marketplace

On May 2, 2023, SI Tickets, a sport’s illustrated ticketing subsidiary, launched “Box office” platform, which is a manual event management and ticketing solution powered by the Polygon blockchain, stated Cointelegraph. It is created in collaboration with ConsenSys, a Web3.0 software developer and will provide “owners, organizers and hosts the ability to create, manage and promote a fully scalable, paid or free ticketed live sporting event.”

“From the moment we launched our global event marketplace, which now boasts 50 million tickets to over 250,000 sports, concerts and shows, we have been preparing to enter and disrupt the primary ticket market,” David Lane, CEO, SI tickets, commented.

Furthermore, with the help of these tickets users can scan their NFTs for spending on entry passes, drink coupons and music downloads before the event and can receive event video content and reward after the event, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

