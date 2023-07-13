scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Spielworks to launch a refundable NFT program in collaboration with Mycelium Network 

Reportedly, users who acquire NFTs are called ‘reverties’

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Spielworks is a blockchain gaming startup
Going by sources, Spielworks is a blockchain gaming startup

Spielworks, a blockchain gaming startup, collaborated with Mycelium Network, a Web3.0 platform, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected they will launch a program that allows full refunds for non-fungible token (NFT) purchases.

Sources revealed that the team explained that users who acquire NFTs called “reverties” can get a full USD Coin (USDC $1.00) refund. It is expected that the project can also enable users to stake these NFTs in Dungeon Master, Spielworks’ game and purchase them using USDC through a separate minting mechanism, Cointelegraph added.

Reportedly, Adrian Krion, co-founder, CEO, Spielworks, expects that the NFTs will also have other uses in the Dungeon Worlds game. Supposedly, it may provide their players mining power and material drops, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, “The NFTs will not be fully backed with USDC and people can sell them technically on the secondary marketplace for a lower price. Also, they can just get their full money back,”  Adrian Krion told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-07-2023 at 14:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS