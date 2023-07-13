Spielworks to launch a refundable NFT program in collaboration with Mycelium Network 

Spielworks, a blockchain gaming startup, collaborated with Mycelium Network, a Web3.0 platform, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected they will launch a program that allows full refunds for non-fungible token (NFT) purchases.

Sources revealed that the team explained that users who acquire NFTs called “reverties” can get a full USD Coin (USDC $1.00) refund. It is expected that the project can also enable users to stake these NFTs in Dungeon Master, Spielworks’ game and purchase them using USDC through a separate minting mechanism, Cointelegraph added.

Reportedly, Adrian Krion, co-founder, CEO, Spielworks, expects that the NFTs will also have other uses in the Dungeon Worlds game. Supposedly, it may provide their players mining power and material drops, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read China to introduce offline payment mode for digital yuan

Furthermore, “The NFTs will not be fully backed with USDC and people can sell them technically on the secondary marketplace for a lower price. Also, they can just get their full money back,” Adrian Krion told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)