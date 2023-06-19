Sotheby sells NFT-based artwork for over six million dollars

According to Cointelegraph, Sotheby, an auction house, sold a piece of digital artwork for over $6 million. It is expected that this artwork belonged to Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which was a failed collection of crypto hedge funds.

With insights from the records of the auction updated June 15, 2023, Dmitri Cherniak’s artwork ‘The Goose’ got sold for about $5.4 million along with Sotheby’s premium fees, eventually amounting to over $6.2 million. The nonfungible token (NFT) artwork was included in the 3AC’s digital profile created in 2021. Supposedly, ‘The Goose’ was bought in August 2021 by Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, co-founders, 3AC, for 1,800 Ether (ETH $1,726) whose value was about $5.8 million during the time of buying, Cointelegraph added.

Furthermore, the other pieces which Sotheby sold included CryptoPunks #291, #6574 and #8950, along with Autoglyph #218 from Larva Labs. It is believed that the social media mentioned that the Punks were sold for about $75,000 and $90,000 each, Cointelegraph concluded.

