Sony Network to invest in Japan-based Web3.0 startups

Reportedly, about $3.5 million will be invested for the joint venture

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Sony Network Communications Inc. will collaborate with Startale Labs
As reported by Cointelegraph, Sony recently announced a new investment for building a global infrastructure which will support Web3.0 platforms.

Sources revealed that on June 28, 2023, Sony Network Communications Inc. and Startale Labs, a Japanese Web3.0-based tech company, mentioned a new business collaboration and a $3.5 million investment to build a foundation for widespread adoption of Web3.0, Cointelegraph added. 

It is expected that the partnership will contribute towards the development of Web3.0 services and products of Startale. Supposedly, this will also include its goal to create all-in-one solutions for Web3.0 development along with trying to create connctions between real-world assets and  the Web3.0 ecosystem, Cointelegraph highlighted.

“Developers and users need to understand blockchain tech stacks when interacting with Web3.0 space. We want to provide smooth experiences for general users and this tool will allow them to interact with the space without knowing it,” Sota Watanabe, CEO, Startale Labs, told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 28-06-2023 at 15:53 IST

