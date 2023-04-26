Solana Labs to enable users interact using ChatGPT’s plugin feature

Solana users are expected to be able to connect with the network through an open-source plugin using OpenAI’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot called ChatGPT, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the feature will permit ChatGPT to go through wallet amounts, transfer Solana-based tokens and buy non-fungible tokens (NFTs), upon OpenAI making plugins possible. It’s believed that developers will be able to test through the open-source code’s utilisation to get their interested on-chain data.

Based on information by Cointelegraph, a Solana Labs’ screenshot has highlighted that ChatGPT can recover NFTs belonging to a certain Solana address. Sources suggest that Solana hasn’t spoken on the plugin’s availability depending on OpenAI’s release of plugin facility for everyone.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that ChatGPT plugins function by reclaiming data using online sources and third-party website-based connections, to get back to comments requested by the user. Reportedly, the feature is being made available to all customers.

