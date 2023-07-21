Solana Foundation releases its performance report

According to a report from the Solana Foundation, Solana, a Layer-1 blockchain network, has shown an improvement in reliability and uptime so far this year only having one outage in 2023, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that on July 20, 2023, the Solana Foundation released its latest performance report which mentioned that it has improved the network during the first half of 2023, as measured by uptime and the ratio of non-voting-to-voting transactions, Cointelegraph added.

With insights from the report “Over time, Solana would expect to see the ratio of voting to non-voting transactions go down because the overall percentage of voting transactions should drop as the network gets more efficient,” Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, “The Solana Foundation has released the most recent Solana Network Performance report. The Solana network’s performance has improved through H1 2023, as measured by uptime, the ratio of non-voting-to-voting transactions and more,” Solana tweeted.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

