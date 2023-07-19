scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Societe Generale unit gets France’s first crypto license

Societe Generale Forge was designated a digital asset service provider by France’s Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Written by Bloomberg
After European Union passed its own MiCA rules, all crypto providers will need to have a license
After European Union passed its own MiCA rules, all crypto providers will need to have a license

Societe Generale’s blockchain unit received the first license issued under France’s new crypto rules, ramping up the investment bank’s expansion into digital assets.

Societe Generale Forge was designated a digital asset service provider, or DASP, by France’s Autorité des Marchés Financiers on Tuesday, according to the regulator’s website. The license will enable Forge to meet demand from institutional clients for digital assets, Forge Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Stenger said in a statement Wednesday.

The license allows Forge to act as custodian for digital assets, arrange the purchase and sale of digital assets using legal tender, trade digital assets for other digital assets and receive and transmit third-party orders for digital assets, the AMF’s website said.

Also Read
Also Read

France’s DASP regime is more complex than the registration process for crypto companies, which doesn’t go beyond the requirement that firms meet the country’s anti-money laundering rules.

After the European Union passed its own Markets in Crypto Assets, or MiCA, rules earlier this year, all crypto providers will be required to have obtained a full license from a member state to operate in the bloc by January 2025.

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 19:15 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS