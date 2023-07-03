scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Singapore tells crypto platforms to keep client money in a trust

Singapore’s move comes after consultation to tighten its regulatory regime for digital assets

Written by Bloomberg
The city-state will push for a proposal to ban lending and staking for retail investors
The city-state will push for a proposal to ban lending and staking for retail investors

Singapore will require cryptocurrency exchanges to keep customer assets in a trust before the end of the year, part of efforts to ensure funds are safeguarded following the implosion of FTX in November.

The city-state will also push ahead with a proposal to ban lending and staking for retail investors, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in a statement on Monday. MAS started a consultation on those measures in October last year, just before FTX unraveled.

Also Read

Singapore’s move comes after the consultation that sought to tighten its regulatory regime for digital assets. In the meantime, other places like Hong Kong are looking to attract more participation in the sector from individuals and institutions. 

Also Read

“Regulations alone cannot protect consumers from all losses, given the extremely high risk and speculative nature of digital payment token trading,” the MAS said in the statement, adding consumers must continue to exercise “utmost caution” when trading. 

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-07-2023 at 18:38 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS