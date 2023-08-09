scorecardresearch
Simpl launches AI-backed checkout suite to remove cash on delivery methods

The suite intends to offer Address Intelligence for merchants to understand quality of addresses and identify risks

Written by FE Digital Currency
Bain & Company has estimated India’s e-retail market size to reach $150–$170 billion by 2027

Simpl, a checkout network, has announced an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled checkout suite to eliminate cash on delivery for its merchants, over the next five years. The company aims to achieve it by working with ecosystem partners and through its Pay After Delivery and Return-to-Origin (RTO) intelligence, among other AI led offerings.

According to an official release, Simpl has developed capabilities including Pay After Delivery which allows merchants to block the amount of transaction from the user’s account limit and complete the payment after verified delivery. From what it’s understood, its RTO intelligence enables merchants to determine whether to show a CoD option based on user behaviour during checkouts. Additionally, the suite intends to offer Address Intelligence to help merchants understand quality of addresses and identify risks. The suite is expected to be integrated with UPI Block and Debit which blocks the money through UPI. Reportedly, small and large enterprise merchants have integrated with the checkout suite.

“As a merchant focused organisation, we aim to solve points through our AI-powered solutions. In this endeavour, we have developed a checkout suite as part of our vision to eliminate cash on delivery in e-commerce by 2028. Using data science models, our APIs and pay after delivery solutions should help merchants reduce losses from CoD orders and returns, thereby helping build businesses,” Puneet Singh, chief technology officer, Simpl, said.

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 16:24 IST

