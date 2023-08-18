Shibarium to face fraudulent activities 

Lucie, marketing strategeist, Shiba Inu, warned the public against the expected exploitation risks on Shibarium, a newly-released Ethereum layer-2 scaling protocol, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that an executive had tweeted that Shibarium is expected to be accessible for development by anyone, just like other blockchains such as Polygon and Ethereum, among others. It is believed that this openness also makes it accessible to potential attacks. Malicious entities are expected to exploit the platform to affect decentralised applications which had been constructed on the layer-2 network or deploy fake rug pull tokens, Cointelegraph added.

It is believed that the users should take precautions and stay alert, as some hackers might even use the Shibarium name in their fraud project titles, Lucie mentioned.

Furthermore, it is mentioned that while the team are trying to maintain user safety, users are also responsible for taking safety measures, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

