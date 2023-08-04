scorecardresearch
Shara Senderoff and Aaron McDonald launch a $50 million venture fund

The fund is expected to invest in emerging technology ventures

Written by FE Digital Currency
Shara Senderoff and Aaron McDonald are the co-founders of Futureverse
Shara Senderoff and Aaron McDonald, co-founders, Futureverse, an artificial intelligence and metaverse company, have launched a new venture fund and studio. It is expected that the value of the fund amounts to about $50 million, stated Cointelegraph.

According to an announcement made on August 3, 2023, the fund is named “Born Ready” and is expected to invest in emerging technology ventures possessing collaboration potential with either Futureverse or The Root Network, a metaverse blockchain. The co-founders say Born Ready is believed to have already invested in firms such as FCTRY Lab, Power’d Digital, Polemos and Walker Labs.

It is believed that Senderoff had previously founded Raised in Space, a blockchain venture fund, that has invested in about over 20 crypto startups. Supposedly, McDonald was the co-founder and managing director of NetX Fund, with investments in more than 60 portfolio companies, Cointelegraph added.

Furthermore, the firm says that it plans to roll out an accelerator program in the near future, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

