Seracle and NEAR Foundation collaborate to create cost-friendly solutions for Web3.0 projects  

According to an official release, NEAR Foundation, a Swiss non-profit organization, has partnered with Seracle, a blockchain cloud platform, for providing cost-effective solutions for Web3.0 projects by improving Seracle’s Litenode architecture.

It is expected that with this partnership the cost of a project amounting to 400 USD per month spent on maintaining nodes and DevOps can come down to anything between $19 to $49. Supposedly, the collaboration of Seracle and NEAR Protocol can provide a seamless experience for those looking to build on the NEAR protocol. Reportedly, it expects to take around 100 Web3.0 projects and about 5000 developers this year.

It is believed Seracle will offer platform credits from a budget pool of 100,000 USD for reducing the upfront costs. NEAR Protocol will also offer grants to selected Web3.0 projects at Seracle’s incubation centre in Pune, for developing blockchain-based solutions.

“We are projecting 30% of our revenue growth with NEAR partnership with a lot of enterprises and startups onboarding with Seracle’s Web3.0 infrastructure,” Shrikant Bhalerao, CEO, Seracle, concluded.

