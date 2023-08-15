Schneider Electric to upgrade its EcoStruxure IT software 

According to an official release, Schneider Electric, an energy management and automation platform, announced the upgradation of its EcoStruxure IT software portfolio. It is expected that this will help to monitor and manage complex hybrid IT infrastructure.

“With the use of DCIM 3.0. Schneider Electric is investing in and evolving EcoStruxure IT to provide more capability, flexibility, and deployment options than ever before for enterprises and colocation facilities everywhere in the world,” Kevin Brown, SVP, EcoStruxure Solutions, Secure Power, Schneider Electric, explained.

EcoStruxure IT is expected to upgrade the monitoring, management, planning and IT physical infrastructure, with options such as cloud-based solutions to support hybrid and distributed IT environments, globally.

Also Read Anthropic collects $100 million from South Korea

“DCIM 3.0 can bring a resilient and secure energy solution to the IT industry and expects the transformation of IT infrastructure operations with Ecostruxure IT. It is believed that this can empower customers to operate the most secure, and sustainable IT infrastructure, anywhere,” Sachin Bhalla, VP, secure power division, India and SAARC, Schneider Electric, concluded.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn