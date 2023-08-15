scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Schneider Electric to upgrade its EcoStruxure IT software 

EcoStruxure IT is expected to upgrade the monitoring

Written by FE Digital Currency
Schneider Electric is an energy management and automation platform
Schneider Electric is an energy management and automation platform

According to an official release, Schneider Electric, an energy management and automation platform, announced the upgradation of its EcoStruxure IT software portfolio. It is expected that this will help to monitor and manage complex hybrid IT infrastructure.

“With the use of DCIM 3.0. Schneider Electric is investing in and evolving EcoStruxure IT to provide more capability, flexibility, and deployment options than ever before for enterprises and colocation facilities everywhere in the world,” Kevin Brown, SVP, EcoStruxure Solutions, Secure Power, Schneider Electric, explained.

EcoStruxure IT is expected to upgrade the monitoring, management, planning and IT physical infrastructure, with options such as cloud-based solutions to support hybrid and distributed IT environments, globally.

Also Read
Also Read

“DCIM 3.0 can bring a resilient and secure energy solution to the IT industry and expects the transformation of IT infrastructure operations with Ecostruxure IT. It is believed that this can empower customers to operate the most secure, and sustainable IT infrastructure, anywhere,” Sachin Bhalla, VP, secure power division, India and SAARC, Schneider Electric, concluded.

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-08-2023 at 17:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS