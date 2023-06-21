scorecardresearch
Russia’s FSB arrests man for sending cryptocurrency to Ukraine 

TASS quoted FSB as saying that detainee had attempted to send money to Ukraine for drones

Written by Reuters
RIA published FSB footage of a man being detained by two officers on a country road
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had detained a resident of the far eastern Khabarovsk region for treason for attempting to send money to the Ukrainian military, state news agency TASS reported.

TASS quoted the FSB as saying that the detainee had attempted to send money to Ukraine for drones, thermal imaging cameras, munitions and medical supplies “by way of cryptocurrency instruments”. RIA, another state news agency, published FSB footage of a man being detained by two officers on a country road, and a subsequent search of his house.

TASS separately reported that the FSB had arrested a group of “saboteurs” in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol who were preparing an assassination attempt against officials. It did not say how many people had been detained, or who their alleged targets were. 

First published on: 21-06-2023 at 13:52 IST

