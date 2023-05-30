scorecardresearch
Russia to cancel the launch of national cryptocurrency exchange program

Reportedly, the Russian central bank might be the regulatory authority guiding cryptocurrency exchanges

Written by FE Digital Currency
Experts believe it’s not yet time to discuss cryptocurrency exchanges in Russia
As reported by Cointelgraph, the government of Russia is expected to cancel the plan of launching a regulated national cryptocurrency exchange program. Russia is expected to regulate multiple crypto trading platforms. 

According to Anatoly Aksakov, a member of the State Duma, Russian senators had cancelled the plan made on  November 2022, to create a national crypto exchange, Cointelegraph added. It is believed that in relation to the Moscow exchange, the government was expected to launch a combined crypto exchange. 

Sources revealed the Russian central bank might be the regulatory authority guiding cryptocurrency exchanges, Aksakov mentioned. Supposedly, the associated regulatory structure will be part of the bill on experimental legal regimes,  Aksakov explained.

According to Alexey Guznov, deputy governor, Bank of Russia, it’s not yet time to discuss cryptocurrency exchanges in Russia. Furthermore, such platforms are expected to act as organisations that initiate conversation between exporters and importers for imports, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 30-05-2023 at 14:57 IST

