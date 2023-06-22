Ripple to offer digital asset-based payments 

Ripple, a blockchain-based payments organisation, got approval for in-principle regulatory from Singapore’s financial regulator, stated Cointelegraph. The regulatory is expected to allow Ripple offer digital asset payments and token products in the city-state.

With insights from a statement made on June 22, 2023, Ripple confirmed the approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Supposedly, the support will allow Ripple Markets Asia Pacific, to keep track of its On-Demand Liquidity. The ODL helps Ripple’s customers move XRP worldwide without the banks intervening as intermediaries, Cointelegraph added.

Sources revealed that the firm applied for the institutional payment license under Singapore’s Payment Service Act, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read Brazilian Parliament to summon Guilherme Haddad

Furthermore, “This in-principle regulatory approval from the MAS will enable us to better support our forward-thinking customers looking to hone in on blockchain and crypto technologies to build a more inclusive and borderless financial system,” Stu Alderoty, chief legal officer, Ripple, told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn