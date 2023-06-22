scorecardresearch
Ripple to offer digital asset-based payments 

Reportedly, Ripple applied for the institutional payment license under Singapore’s Payment Service Act

Written by FE Digital Currency
Updated:
Going by sources, Ripple is a blockchain-based payments organisation
Ripple, a blockchain-based payments organisation, got approval for in-principle regulatory from Singapore’s financial regulator, stated Cointelegraph. The regulatory is expected to allow Ripple offer digital asset payments and token products in the city-state.

With insights from a statement made on  June 22, 2023, Ripple confirmed the approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Supposedly, the support will allow Ripple Markets Asia Pacific, to keep track of its On-Demand Liquidity. The ODL helps Ripple’s customers move XRP worldwide without the banks intervening as intermediaries, Cointelegraph added. 

Sources revealed that the firm applied for the institutional payment license under Singapore’s Payment Service Act, Cointelegraph highlighted. 

Furthermore, “This in-principle regulatory approval from the MAS will enable us to better support our forward-thinking customers looking to hone in on blockchain and crypto technologies to build a more inclusive and borderless financial system,” Stu Alderoty, chief legal officer, Ripple, told Cointelegraph. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 22-06-2023 at 18:28 IST

