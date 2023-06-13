Ripple to collaborate with Ripple’s University Blockchain Research Initiative

As reported by Cointelegraph, on June 12, 2023, Ripple, a crypto solutions platform, announced that the University of Toronto will introduce an independent XRP Ledger (XRPL) validator. Supposedly, the university will also become part of Ripple’s University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI). It is expected that the collaboration will support blockchain and crypto technology research at the university.

Sources revealed that this collaborative effect will help to improve Ripple’s XRPL campus ambassador program, that “aims to elevate the impact of college students and educate other students about crypto and how to start building on the XRPL,” Cointelegraph added.

“Hosting an XRP Ledger validator matches our goals in both promoting education around the XRP Ledger […] but also the public’s trust in scholars for their long-standing ethos to advance social wellbeing,” Andreas Veneris, professor, University of Toronto, explained.

Furthermore, it is believed that this new joint venture with Ripple might support the next generation of the crypto industry, Cointelegraph concluded.



