scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Ripple to collaborate with Ripple’s University Blockchain Research Initiative

Reportedly, Ripple aims to support the next generation of the crypto industry

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Ripple is a crypto solutions platform
Going by sources, Ripple is a crypto solutions platform

As reported by Cointelegraph, on June 12, 2023, Ripple, a crypto solutions platform, announced that the University of Toronto will introduce an independent XRP Ledger (XRPL) validator. Supposedly, the university will also become part of Ripple’s University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI). It is expected that the collaboration will support blockchain and crypto technology research at the university.

Sources revealed that this collaborative effect will help to improve Ripple’s XRPL campus ambassador program, that “aims to elevate the impact of college students and educate other students about crypto and how to start building on the XRPL,” Cointelegraph added.

“Hosting an XRP Ledger validator matches our goals in both promoting education around the XRP Ledger […] but also the public’s trust in scholars for their long-standing ethos to advance social wellbeing,” Andreas Veneris, professor, University of Toronto, explained.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, it is believed that this new joint venture with Ripple might support the next generation of the crypto industry, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-06-2023 at 13:32 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market