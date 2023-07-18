Rightsfually partners with Seracle to use Polygon blockchain for media rights sector

Rightsfually, a blockchain-based media platform, has announced a partnership with Seracle, a blockchain cloud. This partnership aims to offer a solution for Rightsfually, by leveraging Seracle’s Litenode architecture and Polygon blockchain.

According to an official release, by building on Polygon through Seracle, Rightsfually aims to save time and costs while ensuring performance and security. Reportedly, RightsfuAlly has patented Micro-Distribution, for which Seracle will help its implementation on blockchain cloud and empower building by offering a low cost infrastructure. Moreover, Rightsfually has revealed its plans to launch its appchain on Polygon, and has agreed with Seracle for assisting in building and maintaining the appchain.

“I believe Rightsfually is a platform bringing IP distribution to the Web3.0 world, and we are looking forward to being part of this project. By leveraging Seracle’s Litenode architecture and Polygon blockchain, Rightsfually can build, learn, and scale their Web3.0 projects,” Shrikant Bhalerao, founder and CEO, Seracle, said.

