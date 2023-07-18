scorecardresearch
    • MORE MARKET STATS
    MUST READ
    Pause slide

    Rightsfually partners with Seracle to use Polygon blockchain for media rights sector

    According to an official release, by building on Polygon through Seracle, Rightsfually aims to save time and costs while ensuring performance and security

    Written by FE Digital Currency
    Going by Seracle’s official website, it’s a blockchain cloud company
    Going by Seracle’s official website, it’s a blockchain cloud company

    Rightsfually, a blockchain-based media platform, has announced a partnership with Seracle, a  blockchain cloud. This partnership aims to offer a solution for Rightsfually, by leveraging Seracle’s Litenode architecture and Polygon blockchain.

    According to an official release, by building on Polygon through Seracle, Rightsfually aims to save time and costs while ensuring performance and security. Reportedly, RightsfuAlly has patented Micro-Distribution, for which Seracle will help its implementation on blockchain cloud and empower building by offering a low cost infrastructure. Moreover, Rightsfually has revealed its plans to launch its appchain on Polygon, and has agreed with Seracle for assisting in building and maintaining the appchain. 

    Also Read

    “I believe Rightsfually is a platform bringing IP distribution to the Web3.0 world, and we are looking forward to being part of this project. By leveraging Seracle’s Litenode architecture and Polygon blockchain, Rightsfually can build, learn, and scale their Web3.0 projects,” Shrikant Bhalerao, founder and CEO, Seracle, said.

    Also Read

    Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

    More Stories on
    blockchain
    web3.0

    Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

    First published on: 18-07-2023 at 15:45 IST

    Stock Market Stats

    Market Stats
    Top Gainers
    Top Losers
    Indices Performance
    Gold Rate
    Silver Rate
    Petrol Rate
    Diesel Rate

    Related News

    Photo Gallery

    Stock Market

    Latest News

    Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
    WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS