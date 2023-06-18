 Revolutionising data analysis with AI and ChatGPT

By Deb Dutta

ChatGPT is a powerful artificial intelligence (AI) tool that has gained notoriety for creating human-like conversational dialogue. However, its capabilities do not stop there as ChatGPT also has applications in data analysis.

By leveraging its unique features, businesses, organisations, and even individuals can gain valuable insights into their data and use those insights to make informed decisions. Examples of ChatGPT’s applications in data analysis include summary generation and visualisations, code snippets generation , and sentiment analysis on text data.

Data Analysis and the AI Boom in India

The significance of data analysis today cannot be overstated with its essential role across various industries and sectors. Companies need to understand their customer behaviour and preferences, identify trends in the marketplace, and innovate new products or services, to name a few examples.

In India alone, the AI market is projected by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) to grow significantly from USD 3.1 billion in 2020 to USD 7.8 billion by 2025, showing just how important understanding data is for organisations today. The surge in demand for AI and data analytics has reached a point where 78 percent of all respondent companies in a McKinsey survey experienced difficulties hiring AI data scientists last year.

AI and ML as the Engine of the Data Analysis Revolution

AI-driven systems can process large sets of structured and unstructured datasets quickly, allowing analysts to gain real-time insights about what is happening within their organisation. This allows decision-makers to address challenges better than if they had to wait for days or even weeks for manual processes to complete.

Additionally, these predictive models allow experts and non-experts alike access to more accurate predictions about trends as they occur. This can help optimise tasks like fraud detection, where a real- or near real-time response is not only optimal, but required.

Meanwhile, machine learning (ML) algorithms can analyse user behaviour patterns faster than human brains ever could. One of its many applications is by allowing companies to tailor customer experiences specifically toward individuals. By doing so, businesses are enhancing engagement with said customers by increasing the likelihood of addressing individual pain points.

Benefits of Using ChatGPT for Data Analysis

Data analysis is a crucial step in decision-making and business operations. Traditional approaches to data analysis can be slow, expensive, and inefficient. With ChatGPT, organisations have a powerful tool for data analysis that enhances process efficiency, improves the quality of derived insights, and is highly scalable.

Just as important is the tool’s user-friendly interface. Combined with its aforementioned powerful features, ChatGPT is transforming the landscape of data analysis by making the process more impactful and at the same time more democratic.

The Future of AI and Machine Learning in Data Analysis

As technology continues to evolve, so too will the fields of data analytics, AI, and ML. One example is the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and their application in a growing variety of use cases. The resulting explosion of generated data will encourage more innovations to enhance data analytics technologies.

Furthermore, AI and ML will automate more tasks related to data processing, freeing up more experts from mundane tasks such as cleaning or preparing data sets. Instead, they can focus on strategic decision-making, further increasing process efficiency, improving the accuracy of insights, and lowering overall costs.

Why ChatGPT is the Future of Data Analysis

Future versions of ChatGPT may offer customisable models tailored for specific industries or types of data sets. For instance, the dawn of ChatGPT plugins allow companies to easily integrate business-specific context into processes that can unlock a potentially endless number of use cases. This would allow users greater flexibility when analysing their own unique sets of information. In addition, the further development of ML algorithms could produce safeguards within ChatGPT to ensure unbiased, fair, and transparent results from all analyses performed with the software. With such safeguards in place, users can be confident in the accuracy of their findings while maintaining trust in the platform itself.

The application of ChatGPT also has potential implications beyond efficiency gains. Improved natural language understanding capabilities could increase accessibility by allowing non-data scientists to easily extract insights from large amounts of unstructured text data. This democratisation would open up avenues for anyone interested in pursuing basic data analysis projects without needing an extensive background in computer science or mathematics. Furthermore, enhanced features like automated anomaly detection could help uncover previously unknown patterns and trends that might otherwise have gone unnoticed due to time constraints or lack of specialized knowledge on behalf of the user.

The author is general manager, Asia Pacific and Japan, DataStax

