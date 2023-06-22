scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Reserve to donate about $20 million  in  governance tokens

Reportedly, the investment was made to increase the liquidity of RTokens

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Reserve is a stablecoin protocol
Going by sources, Reserve is a stablecoin protocol

According to the announcement made on June 20, 2023, Reserve, a stablecoin protocol, will invest about $20 million into Curve (CRV), Convex (CVX) and Stake DAO (SDT), which are governance tokens of yield farming apps, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that the investment was made to increase the liquidity of RTokens, a stablecoin of Reserve. It will also increase Reserve’s voting power within these apps’ governance systems.

Sources revealed that the Reserve team mentioned that the new $20 million investment might allow the use of new features for RTokens, including “collateralised loans, wallet products, tokenising real-world assets, and more transparent fintech systems,” Cointelegraph added. 

Also Read

It is expected that the holders of CRV tokens accepted the $20 million investment as CRV saw a decreasing rate on June 15, 2023. Furthermore, the fall in the rate of CRV tokens can be connected to the controversy related to the Aave loans allegedly taken out by Curve’s founder, Cointelegraph concluded. 

Also Read

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-06-2023 at 08:51 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS