scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Regulator cancels licence of FTX’s Australian business

FTX Australia can provide limited financial services for terminating existing derivatives until July 12, 2024

Written by Bloomberg
Reportedly, FTX filed for US bankruptcy protection last November
Reportedly, FTX filed for US bankruptcy protection last November

Australia’s securities regulator said on Wednesday it had cancelled the licence of the local arm of collapsed US cryptocurrency exchange FTX, effective from July 14. Bahamas-headquartered FTX, once a star of the crypto industry with a $32 billion valuation in January 2023, filed for US bankruptcy protection last November, saying it was unable to completely repay customers who had deposited funds on its exchange.

The industry has since been reeling amid the scrutiny of global regulators, while FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces a criminal lawsuit by the US government for alleged fraud. He denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty. The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) had last November suspended the licence until May, taking back FTX’s permit to deal in derivative and foreign exchange contracts to retail and wholesale clients.

Also Read

FTX Australia can continue to provide limited financial services for terminating existing derivatives with clients until July 12, 2024, the regulator said on Wednesday. The licence cancellation has no effect on requirements for FTX Australia to continue as a member of Australian Financial Complaints Authority, and to have arrangements for compensating retail clients, it added.

Also Read

FTX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 11:57 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS