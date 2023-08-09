scorecardresearch
Reddit’s MOON and BRICK tokens record high prices on Kraken exchange

According to Cointelegraph, the announcement happened on August 7, 2023

Written by FE Digital Currency
Since 2021, Reddit has unveiled cryptocurrencies with regard to the Reddit Community Points project
Moons (MOON) and Brick (BRICK) tokens, developed by users associated with Reddit, a social media platform, have witnessed gains worth 48% and 443%, respectively. Last week, the tokens got enlisted on Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the announcement happened on August 7, 2023. From what it’s understood, the tokens would be pushed for spot trading and perpetual futures. Previously, users only had the option to stake the tokens through the Arbitrum Nova network. 

Based on Cointelegraph’s data, MOON carried a $44.3 million worth fully diluted market cap, whereas BRICK had a $17 million worth market cap. Sources suggest that MOON is a community token developed for the r/CryptoCurrency subreddit, and Brick also lies in the community token category for namesake battle royale game’s subreddit r/FortNiteBR. Reportedly, r/CryptoCurrency subreddit comprises 6.6 million members with regard to r/FortNiteBR’s 2.7 million. 

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that since 2021, Reddit has unveiled cryptocurrencies with regard to the Reddit Community Points project. It’s believed that the initiative intends to boost content creation.

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 10:15 IST

