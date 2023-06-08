scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

RBI to permit issuance of the e-RUPI digital voucher beyond banks

This step intends to make e-RUPI digital voucher available to more users

Written by Ritarshi Banerjee
Reportedly, e-RUPI was launched by National Payments Corporation of India
Reportedly, e-RUPI was launched by National Payments Corporation of India

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has explaned the concept of e-RUPI, a digital voucher introduced in August, 2021. During the monetary policy statement, Shaktikanta Das, governor, RBI, spoke on how current e-RUPI vouchers are distributed by banks and that the plan is to go beyond it. 

“It is now proposed to expand the scope and reach of e-RUPI vouchers by (i) permitting non-bank prepaid payment instruments (PPI) issuers to issue e-RUPI vouchers; (ii) enabling issuance of e-RUPI vouchers on behalf of individuals; and (iii) simplifying the process of issuance, redemption, etc,” Das said.

Also Read

Insights from the statement mentioned that these steps intend to make benefits of e-RUPI digital voucher available to more users. From what it’s understood, measures around e-RUPI voucher aim to “further deepen the penetration of digital payments in the country.” It’s believed that a different set of instructions will be made available for users soon. 

Also Read

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 08-06-2023 at 12:17 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market