Razer faces fraudulent activities: Reports

With insights from a post made on July 8, 2023, on a hackers’ forum, Razer faced a data leak due to hacking activities. It is expected that the post included information allegedly hacked from Razer, a gaming hardware maker, stated Cointelegraph.
“I have stolen the source code, encryption keys, database, backend access logins etc,” the hacker mentioned. Sources revealed that a sample of users’ email addresses was on offer that the hacker claimed was from a list that contained a total of 404,000 entries, Cointelegraph added.
It is believed that “[I] will be selling this one time,” the hacker explained. Supposedly, the price of $100,000 was in privacy coin Monero (XRM)however, lower offers were also expected to be considered, Cointelegraph highlighted.
Furthermore, “We have been made aware of a potential breach and are currently investigating,” Razer tweeted. Furthermore, Razer did not provide any immediate response to this incident, Cointelegraph concluded.
