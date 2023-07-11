scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Razer faces fraudulent activities: Reports

Reportedly, source code, encryption keys, database and backend access logins were stolen

Written by FE Digital Currency
: Going by sources, Razer is a gaming hardware maker
: Going by sources, Razer is a gaming hardware maker

With insights from a post made on July 8, 2023, on a hackers’ forum, Razer faced a data leak due to hacking activities. It is expected that the post included information allegedly hacked from Razer, a gaming hardware maker, stated Cointelegraph.

“I have stolen the source code, encryption keys, database, backend access logins etc,” the hacker mentioned. Sources revealed that a sample of users’ email addresses was on offer that the hacker claimed was from a list that contained a total of 404,000 entries, Cointelegraph added.

It is believed that “[I] will be selling this one time,” the hacker explained. Supposedly, the price of $100,000 was in privacy coin Monero (XRM)however, lower offers were also expected to be considered, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, “We have been made aware of a potential breach and are currently investigating,” Razer tweeted. Furthermore, Razer did not provide any immediate response to this incident, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-07-2023 at 13:45 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS