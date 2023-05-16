scorecardresearch
Rario collaborates with Royal Challengers Bangalore to unveil the team’s digital cards

According to an official release, users can now collect and trade digital cards that feature their favourite RCB players

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Rario’s official website, it’s a digital collectibles platform for cricket fans
Rario, a cricket digital collectibles platform, has struck a partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). This collaboration is expected to bring exclusive, blockchain-powered collectibles. 

According to an official release, users can now collect and trade digital cards that feature their favourite RCB players. It’s believed that these cards can provide fans with experiences such as meeting their favourite players, taking stadium tours, acquiring signed merchandise, among others.

“I am looking forward to announcing Rario’s partnership with RCB as their official digital collectibles partner. With this collaboration, we are looking forward to introducing fan badges that offer an experience to RCB fans. These badges will grant exclusive inner-circle access, such as player meet-and-greets, signed merchandise, hospitality access, match tickets, and more,” Ankit Wadhwa, founder and CEO, Rario, said.

First published on: 16-05-2023 at 12:33 IST

Stock Market