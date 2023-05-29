Raigarh introduces blockchain-backed CSR tree plantation applications 

Raigarh District Administration has launched a blockchain-based monitoring system for tracking industrial corporate social responsibility (CSR) plantation activities in the city. Utilising NEAR Protocol’s platform and technological offerings of Airchains, the administration aims to build the tree plantation mechanism to enable transparency, traceability, and accountability within the sector.

According to an official release, Airchains’ blockchain-based monitoring system is focused on providing information to the stakeholders of the project, along with ensuring the listed industries are compliant with the regulations related to the plantation sector. Reportedly, the system provides different functionalities including a Tree Aadhaar for tracking and storing of data, dashboard login for district administration and listed industries, and latest plantation data covering aspects such as type, location, time, date, number of trees planted. Additionally, the platform has a user interface designed for listed industries to feed information into the system and tracks real-time Air Quality Index (AQI).

“We look forward to partnering with Raigarh District Administration to empower development through blockchain technology. As a public sector player, they aim to lead the way in India and we intend to be a catalyst to their initiative with our solution,” Arpit Sharma, managing director, India, SE Asia, and Middle East, said.

Moreover, the project is believed to have two phases of implementation with the first phase including the onboarding of industries, verifying data relating to their tree plantation activities, generating a Tree Aadhaar for each tree, and monitoring their maintenance. The second phase aims to monitor the effectiveness of this system for future planning and geographical assessment.

