 Raiffeisenlandesbank to include crypto-based investments

Reportedly, Bitpanda’s digital asset offering has about 2,500 assets

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien (RLB NÖ-Wien) is an Austrian cooperative banking company
As per reports, Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien (RLB NÖ-Wien), an Austrian cooperative banking company, will collaborate with Bitpanda, an Austrian crypto-based platform for launching crypto investment facilities, stated Cointelegraph. 

Sources revealed that on April 26, 2023, RLB NÖ-Wien, spoke about offering different types of cryptocurrencies with the help of Bitpanda’s software as a service (SaaS) protocol. It is also expected that along with stock-based investment, exchange-traded funds, and more, the crypto investment funds will also be included, added Cointelegraph.

“The deal with Bitpanda aims to expand our product range with an innovative, secure facet and enable all customers to easily accumulate wealth,” Michael Höllerer, CEO, RLB NÖ-Wien, added further.

As reported by Cointelegraph, Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, Deputy CEO, Bitpanda plans to include the new trading option among retail, private banking and corporate customers segment of RLB NÖ-Wien. It is believed that RLB NÖ-Wien’s new project would include the full range of Bitpanda’s digital asset offering, which has about 2,500 assets, including Ether and Bitcoin, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 27-04-2023 at 10:12 IST

