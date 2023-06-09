Quantum miners are more energy efficient: Reports

The United Kingdom University of Kent’s School of Computing has organised a study comparing energy consumption rates for current ASIC-based miners with newly-offered quantum-based solutions, stated Cointelegraph.

With insights from the team’s preprint research paper, “We show that the transition to quantum-based mining could incur an energy saving by relatively conservative estimates of about roughly 126.7 TWH, or put differently the total energy consumption of Sweden in 2020,” Cointelegraph highlighted.

Sources revealed that the quantum mining devices were divided among a single layer of fault tolerance system, two layers of fault tolerance and one without any error-correction features, Cointelegraph added.

It is believed that quantum-based systems can be developed over time for increasing accuracy and efficiency. Furthermore, “A quantum miner is not, and need not be a scalable, universal quantum computer. A quantum miner need only perform a single task,” Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

