PYOR funds four million dollars in seed funding for supporting institutional-grade insights

PYOR (Power Your Own Research), a global digital assets industry, announced the funding of $4 million USD for seed funding. The funding was initiated by Castle Island Ventures, along with investment from Hash3, Antler, Future Perfect Venture, Force Ventures, CoinSwitch Ventures, Coinbase Ventures and Balaji Srinivasan, an angel investor.

With the capital obtained from this funding round, PYOR will expand its core infrastructure and product platform, specifically by enhancing its interpretation layer for digital assets. The funds will also help in team expansion in India and hiring purposes for various new positions.

“We are happy to partner with Krishna, Sarmad, Sharan, and Yadunandan. Their experience ushering in crypto investors at CoinSwitch highlighted the need for standardized, institutional-grade data and analytics to bring in the next wave of crypto investors,” Sean Judge, General Partner at Castle Island Ventures, mentioned.

Furthermore, their target customer sectors include analysts at global asset management companies, hedge funds, investment banks, wealth advisors, crypto entities (exchanges, projects) and venture capital.

