Protectt.ai launches a new version of AppProtectt

According to an official release, Protectt.ai, a mobile threat defence and cybersecurity company, launched a new version of AppProtectt, a mobile app security platform (XDR). It is expected that the new feature will allow an extended threat detection and response which might offer a RunTime mobile app security.

The new version of AppProtectt XDR Platform is expected to provide comprehensive mobile app security, fraud control, regulatory compliance, and a live threat dashboard to protect customers.

“AppProtectt can address the evolving Mobile App security challenges faced by organisations in the digital age. The upgraded version of AppProtectt also expects to include security features, real-time threat prevention and regulatory compliance, along with improving user experience,” Manish Mimani, founder, CEO, Protectt.ai, explained.

Also Read Chinese police to enhance security on the Web3.0 sector

Furthermore, the Pay-as-you-go model might be able to eliminate licensing costs. Supposedly, this can reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for organisations.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn