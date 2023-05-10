scorecardresearch
Polkadot-backed projects to receive $250,000 funding from Amazon Web Services

According to an official release, startups will get access to $5,000 worth of AWS credits

Going by Polkadot’s official website, it aims to make blockchain accessible
Polkadot Now India, the official Polkadot community in India, has received a commitment of $250,000 from Amazon Web Services (AWS) for 50 projects who wish to build on Polkadot. 

According to an official release, startups will get access to $5,000 worth of AWS credits that can be utilised with AWS Activate. Reportedly, the grant was announced at the Polkadot Now India conference in Bangalore. Furthermore, the grant will be open to all startups in the space; however, teams who have previously received similar free credits will supposedly not be eligible. 

“I believe this is a testament to our collaboration with AWS in strengthening the Indian Web3.0 ecosystem. By providing the infrastructure required to build on Polkadot, this initiative  should open a gateway of opportunities for startups to explore, and expedite their journey,” Rishant (Rish) Kumar, spokesperson, Polkadot Now India, and growth lead, APAC, KILT Protocol, said.

First published on: 10-05-2023 at 13:24 IST

Stock Market