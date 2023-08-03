scorecardresearch
Pocket FM nominates Pannagadatta K. Shivaswamy as its director of AI 

Panngadatta will work closely with the engineering and content teams

Written by FE Digital Currency
Pocket FM is an audio series platform
According to an official release, Pocket FM, an audio series platform, lauds the appointment of Pannagadatta K. Shivaswamy as the Director of Artificial Intelligence (AI). In this role, Pannagadatta is expected to head the company’s AI initiatives, developing the future of content personalisation and enhancing user experiences. Additionally, he might be responsible for overseeing the integration of voice assistants, content analytics and playing a role in advancing Pocket FM’s Generative AI capabilities. 

“His experience in AI and understanding of the audio entertainment industry might help to  innovate and enhance our platform,”  Prateek Dixit, CTO, co-founder, Pocket FM, said.

It is believed that Panngadatta will work closely with the engineering and content teams to develop and deploy advanced AI models that might improve the way users discover and engage with audio content.

“Joining Pocket FM might provide the opportunity to contribute to the growth and evolution of the audio entertainment industry,” Pannagadatta K. Shivaswamy, director-AI, Pocket FM, concluded. 

First published on: 03-08-2023 at 15:43 IST

