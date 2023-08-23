scorecardresearch
PhonePe partners with Cloudera to help with data management practices

According to an official release, CDP will help PhonePe to shift its workloads to the cloud

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Cloudera’s official website, it helps provide enterprise AI solutions
Cloudera, an enterprise AI-based data company, has announced its collaboration with Indian fintech platform, PhonePe. Reportedly, the company has selected Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) to achieve operational efficiencies and for scalability, agility, flexibility, and reliability. 

According to an official release, CDP will help PhonePe to shift its workloads to the cloud. From what it’s understood, CDP should empower PhonePe to achieve its business needs through workload migration. It’s also expected to give the company support by helping PhonePe in a transition to use CDP and related subscription-based support services.

“We are looking forward to onboarding one of the hybrid data companies, Cloudera, to manage our data. With this partnership, we believe in achieving operational efficiencies, and delivering customer experience. This collaboration aims to mark a milestone in our data journey,” Kisalay Ranjan, head of engineering, PhonePe, said.

First published on: 23-08-2023 at 15:15 IST

