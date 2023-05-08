Pepe token experiences a  sudden drop  in the crypto market

As per reports, the rate of the new memecoin Pepe(PEPE) decreased by about 42% after it reached its highest level on May 6, 2023, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that this sudden downfall led to the loss of hundreds of thousands of paper for at least one investor.

With insights from Lookonchain, a blockchain research platform, on May 5, 2023, a crypto “whale” bought 962.3 billion Pepe tokens with 70 Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and 470 Ether (ETH) for a price of about $0.000003122, added Cointelegraph.

It is estimated the current worth of PEPE’s holding is about $2.4 million, resulting in a loss amounting to over $600,000, Cointelegraph highlighted.

As reported by Cointelegraph, after the establishment of PEPE on April 14, 2023, around $636 million was traded within the last 24 hours. Furthermore, on May 5, 2023, more than 5,000 ETH was burned related to the gas fees through Uniswap trading, Cointelegraph concluded.

