Pepe Coin introduces a new evil-themed coin $EVILPEPE

According to an official release, Pepe Coin, a meme coin, has launched a new evil-themed Pepe coin named $EVILPEPE and is currently conducting a presale. It is expected that investors who get in now will be able to secure their $EVILPEPE tokens at a price of over two million dollars. Evil Pepe Coin is expected to be created by the same team that created Thug Life token ($THUG) and SpongeBob ($SPONGE).

Sources revealed that in spite of being evil, about 90% of the token supply is up for grabs during the presale. The remaining 10% of the token supply is believed to be locked as DEX liquidity for one month in order to ensure smooth trading conditions when the token officially launches on the Ethereum blockchain.

Supposedly, all $EVILPEPE tokens will be available at a price of about $0.000033.Furthermore, the one-month liquidity lock might make Evil Pepe Coin an improved project.

Evil Pepe Coin’s team expects their token to reach a market cap of about $100 million and may achieve this goal by collaborating “with influential meme-makers, (and) forging alliances with the creative minds in the meme coin universe”.Reportedly, $EVILPEPE is only currently available on the official Evil Pepe Coin website and can be bought with either Ether(ETH) or USDT.

