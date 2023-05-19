Panel held in Miami on “Fighting the Anti-Crypto Army” 

On May 18, 2023, in Miami at the Bitcoin 2023 event, three speakers discussed government regulation and how the cryptocurrency sector should stand against the “anti-crypto army”, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that the show was moderated by David Zell, co-founder, Bitcoin Policy Institute. Also, the panel included Perianne Boring, founder, CEO, Chamber of Digital Commerce, Mina Khattak, senior director of crypto and Web3, Worldpay and Dana Syracuse, partner, Perkins Coie, a law firm, added Cointelegraph.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the discussion started with Boring talking about the present crypto-based regulatory system which is “dire” and can be associated with some contentious nature based on the current scandals. “With a lot of negative headlines, there’ve been a lot of setbacks. And that’s given a lot of ammo to regulators to crack down.,” Boring explained.

Reportedly, when David Zell was asked if the crypto industry could “fight back”. Furthermore, “I don’t think it’s a fight. I don’t think it has to be antagonistic, even couching it in those rhetorical terms is dangerous at the end of the day,” Syracuse mentioned. Lastly, Mina Khattak told Cointelegraph that the way to get along with the regulators is through education and collaboration.

