Over $300 million lost in cryptocurrency hacks in 2023: Reports

With insights from the quarterly report by CertiK, a blockchain security company, over $300 million in digital assets were lost during cryptocurrency hacks and exploits in the second quarter of 2023, according to on-chain data compiled in CertiK, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that CertiK showed that there were about 212 security incidents in the second quarter. It is also expected that across the incidents, hackers drained around $313,566,528 from Web3.0 protocols. When hacks and exploits resulted in a loss of about $745 million, the security firm noted that there was a 58% decrease in the total amount lost in comparison to the Compared to the second quarter of 2022, Cointelegraph added.

According to Cointelegraph, in the second quarter, there were about 54 flash loan and oracle manipulation attacks. This eventually led to losses of about $23 million, which is an 89% decline in comparison to the first quarter.

Furthermore, CertiK highlighted that among all the blockchains firms analysed, BNB Chain saw the highest number of incidents, with about 119 incidents leading to a loss of $70,711,385, Cointelegraph concluded.

