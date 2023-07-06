OPNX launches new credit currency “oUSD”

Mark Lamb, co-founder, OPNX, a cryptocurrency futures exchange, announced on July 5, 2023, that it has launched a credit currency for margin trading, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that the currency is named “oUSD,” and is available in its “phase 1” iteration. Also apart from that users cannot receive it without depositing cryptocurrency assets into the exchange.

It is believed that Lamb claimed that users might be able to get oUSD by staking cryptocurrency in smart contracts outside the platform. Supposedly, this will allow them to reduce bankruptcy issues and protect them from any potential issues at the exchange, Cointelegraph added.

“The problem with most exchanges is that […] you’re the broker, the exchange, the ATS, the reporting agent, you’re every leg in the financial interaction,” Lamb explained.

Furthermore, in response to this criticism, “I think Kyle and Su kind of portrayed the zeitgeist of the last cryptocurrency bull market well, and they lost the majority of their net worth, but they are building back, and that’s what I am doing as well, and that’s what everyone should do, […] is just build back,” Mark Lamb told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

