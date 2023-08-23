OpenAI to introduce customised AI solutions for GPT-3.5

According to Cointelegraph, OpenAI, an AI-based company, introduced the option of fine-tuning for GPT-3.5 Turbo, which can enable artificial intelligence (AI) developers to upgrade performance on specific tasks using dedicated data. It is believed that developers have also expressed criticism.

Sources revealed that OpenAI mentioned that with the process of fine-tuning, developers might be able to personalise the capabilities of GPT-3.5 Turbo as per their requirements, Cointelegraph added.

“The introduction of fine-tuning to GPT-3.5 Turbo is intriguing, it’s not a comprehensive fix. Based on his observations, improving prompts, employing vector databases for semantic searches, or transitioning to GPT-4 often yield better results than custom training,” a user named Joshua Segeren tweeted.

Furthermore, the foundational GPT-3.5 Turbo models are expected to follow a rate of about $0.0004 per 1,000 tokens (the fundamental units processed by extensive language models), Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

