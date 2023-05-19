OpenAI releases Apple version of ChatGPT, Android version expected to arrive soon

OpenAI launched the AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT on the Apple app store and mentioned that an Android version of the application might be launched “Soon”, stated Cointelegraph.

As per the announcement made on May 18, 2023, the users of the ChatGpt app will be able to link the history of the chats with the web version and will also include voice inputs through Whisper, OpenAI’s speech recognition model, Cointelegraph added.

It is expected that around 2 billion of Apple’s active users can get access to OpenAI’s chatbot application. As reported by Cointelegraph, the easiest way to make use of ChatGpt’s software on a mobile device is by using Microsoft’s Bing app, which can offer access to Apple’s GPT-4-powered chatbot.

Furthermore, the ChatGPT Plus subscribers can get access to GPT-4’s capabilities along with early access to new features and quick response on their iOS devices, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

