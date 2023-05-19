scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

OpenAI releases Apple version of ChatGPT, Android version expected to arrive soon

Reportedly, the ChatGPT Plus subscribers can get access to GPT-4’s capabilities

Written by FE Digital Currency
Updated:
Experts believe around 2 billion of Apple’s active users can get access to OpenAI’s chatbot application
Experts believe around 2 billion of Apple’s active users can get access to OpenAI’s chatbot application

OpenAI launched the AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT on the Apple app store and mentioned that an Android version of the application might be launched “Soon”, stated Cointelegraph.

As per the announcement made on May 18, 2023, the users of the ChatGpt app will be able to link the history of the chats with the web version and will also include voice inputs through Whisper, OpenAI’s speech recognition model, Cointelegraph added. 

It is expected that around 2 billion of Apple’s active users can get access to OpenAI’s chatbot application. As reported by Cointelegraph, the easiest way to make use of ChatGpt’s software on a mobile device is by using Microsoft’s Bing app, which can offer access to Apple’s GPT-4-powered chatbot.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, the ChatGPT Plus subscribers can get access to GPT-4’s capabilities along with early access to new features and quick response on their iOS devices, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-05-2023 at 15:02 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market