Open-source AI might pose a threat to Google’s AI-based technologies 

A senior software engineer at Google had criticized that the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) development can be open to threats by some open-source platforms, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that some independent researchers in open-source platforms are creating quick and unseen steps in artificial technology.

Sources revealed that Luke Sernau, a software engineer, published a report on an internal system. This document was shared about a thousand times among the employees of Google over the next weeks. The report was published on Thursday by SemiAnalysis, a consulting firm and it was circulated in Silicon Valley, added Cointelegraph. 

As reported by Cointelegraph, Sernau did not admit with the statement that Google can be threatened by open-source platforms, as models are being created by software engineers quickly and are more cost-friendly than the “big tech” companies. It is believed that these new models can be personalized, faster and can be more useful than Google‘s model. Furthermore, the audience might not be comfortable with spending much on improved technology as free sources are available on open-source platforms, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 05-05-2023 at 17:02 IST

