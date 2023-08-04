scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Open Network for Digital Commerce and Dhiway enter into a MoU to create a distributed ledger network 

According to an official release, the MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the two parties to leverage Dhiway’s expertise

Written by FE Digital Currency
The collaboration aims to ensure digital commerce transformation
The collaboration aims to ensure digital commerce transformation

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an e-commerce organisation, and Dhiway, a Web3.0 technology-based provider, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on establishing an interoperable distributed ledger network as a scoring repository.

According to an official release, the MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the two parties to leverage Dhiway’s expertise. Reportedly, support and guidance will be received from ONDC in building digital ecosystems using CORD, a distributed ledger framework. The network is envisioned as a decentralised infrastructure that will facilitate trust and reliability in the digital landscape. By leveraging CORD, the network should provide an infrastructure to enable participant interactions.

Also Read

“Our engagement with ONDC aims to open up an opportunity to secure digital transactions at scale in a data-driven economy. Combining our expertise in building Web3.0 technologies with ONDC’s vision digital commerce should create an ecosystem that fosters trust and enables transactions across domains,” Satish Mohan, CTO, Dhiway, said.

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-08-2023 at 15:13 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS