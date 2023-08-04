Open Network for Digital Commerce and Dhiway enter into a MoU to create a distributed ledger network 

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an e-commerce organisation, and Dhiway, a Web3.0 technology-based provider, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on establishing an interoperable distributed ledger network as a scoring repository.

According to an official release, the MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the two parties to leverage Dhiway’s expertise. Reportedly, support and guidance will be received from ONDC in building digital ecosystems using CORD, a distributed ledger framework. The network is envisioned as a decentralised infrastructure that will facilitate trust and reliability in the digital landscape. By leveraging CORD, the network should provide an infrastructure to enable participant interactions.

“Our engagement with ONDC aims to open up an opportunity to secure digital transactions at scale in a data-driven economy. Combining our expertise in building Web3.0 technologies with ONDC’s vision digital commerce should create an ecosystem that fosters trust and enables transactions across domains,” Satish Mohan, CTO, Dhiway, said.

