OneRare collaborates with Wingreens Farms to unveil food ingredient-based NFTs

According to an official release, this launch will happen using metaverse

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Wingreens World’s official website, it was created in early 2021
OneRare has entered into a partnership with Wingreens World, a platform of new age brands in the food industry. This partnership aims to combine delights of brand Wingreens Farms with digital collectibles and blockchain brought forth by OneRare.

According to an official release, with OneRare, Wingreens Farms are introducing three of their products as ingredient NFTs, globally through metaverse. Reportedly, Original Olive Hummus, Tandoori Sauce and Chipotle Dip will be unveiled as digital collectibles for home chefs to the Foodverse. It’s believed that Wingreens will launch nine dishes based around their fan-favourite products into the Foodverse.

“We are looking forward to the possibilities unlocked by new technologies. With the Foodverse, we hope to see Wingreens World discovered,” Vikramaditya Chaudhri, co-founder, Wingreens World, said.

First published on: 26-06-2023 at 15:22 IST

