Oasis Foundation introduces an Ethereum-based private blockchain  

According to Cointelegraph, Oasis Foundation, a blockchain platform, launched Sapphire, a private Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible blockchain. It is expected to allow decentralised applications (DApps) to develop into improved privacy features.

Sources revealed that with the help of Sapphire and the Oasis Privacy Layer (OPL), the DApps present on EVM networks will be able to use the blockchain’s privacy-first features. This feature is believed to also remove the need for cross-chain swaps for respective tokens, Cointelegraph added.

“Being fully EVM-compatible means that developers can build private smart contracts in an environment that they are already familiar with — for example, Solidity smart contracts running on the EVM as known from Ethereum,” Jernej Kos, director, Oasis Foundation, told Cointelegraph.

Furthermore, Jernej Kos mentioned that the new functionality is also expected to improve the ability to use decentralised applications (DApps) across different chains and make them compatible, Cointelegraph concluded.

