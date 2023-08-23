scorecardresearch
o9 Solutions to include generative AI on its platform

Generative AI with Large Language Model can enable users to interact much more easily

Written by FE Digital Currency
Updated:
o9 Solutions is a software platform provider for integrated planning and decision-making
According to an official release, o9 Solutions, a software platform provider for integrated planning and decision-making, announced the addition of generative AI in its Digital Brain platform. The use of generative AI in management and decision-making combined with its end-to-end supply chains and integrated planning processes, might improve productivity, knowledge and transformation, among others.

“Generative AI with Large Language Model (LLM) technology can enable users to interact much more easily. But fundamentally applying the technology to solve the complex challenges of enterprise planning and business decision-making needs a lot of innovation,” Chakri Gottemukkala, co-founder, CEO, o9 Solutions, explained.

It is believed that the company announced that it is launching beta generative AI programs with clients to improve the Digital Brain platform’s capabilities. 

Furthermore, “Generative AI is believed to have game-changing potential for transforming planning and decision making. Enterprise productivity, collaboration and knowledge are likely to improve in the coming years” Gottemukkala concluded.

First published on: 23-08-2023 at 15:40 IST

