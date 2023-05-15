scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

North Korean hackers stole $721 million in cryptocurrency from Japan – Nikkei

The amount is equal to 30% of the total of such losses globally, the Nikkei reported

Written by Reuters
According to Elliptic, North Korea stole .3 billion worth of cryptocurrency between 2017-22
According to Elliptic, North Korea stole $2.3 billion worth of cryptocurrency between 2017-22

Hacker groups affiliated with North Korea have stolen $721 million worth of cryptocurrency assets from Japan since 2017, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday, citing a study by U.K. blockchain analysis provider Elliptic.

The amount is equal to 30% of the total of such losses globally, the Nikkei reported. The report comes after Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank governors said in a statement on Saturday that they support measures to counter growing threats from illicit activities by state actors, such as the theft of crypto-assets.

Also Read

According to Elliptic, which conducted the analysis on behalf of the Japanese newspaper, North Korea has stolen a total of $2.3 billion in cryptocurrency from businesses between 2017 and 2022.

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-05-2023 at 16:25 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market