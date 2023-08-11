Nigeria to upgrade its blockchain authentication process 

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, director-general, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), mentioned that blockchain technology will be used for the generation and validation of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates within Nigeria, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that this announcement took place at the Stakeholders’ Policy Dialogue which focused on the execution of the National Blockchain Policy, Cointelegraph added.

“I believe blockchain, with the ability to add $1.7 trillion to the global GDP, will be a good technology for Nigeria to leverage. And if we position ourselves well based on the BWC report, Nigeria can add about $40 billion to its GDP by 2030,” Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, explained.

Furthermore, it is believed that Abdullahi mentioned that the government hopes to include more developements for blockchain industry and its future potential, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

